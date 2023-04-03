Nepra okays Rs6 per unit hike in power tariff for Karachiites

As the masses already facing the consequences of skyrocketing inflation, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Monday notified the Rs6 increase in the power tariff for the electricity consumers of K-Electric (KE).

Earlier, the federal government sought an increase from the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) in the context of two quarterly fuel cost adjustments (FCA).

Also read: Power tariff raised by 56 paisas per unit for KE consumers

The amount of price hike will be collected from the consumers from the period of April to June 2023.

However, this will add to the woes of the millions of Pakistanis toiling to put food on the table amid a deepening cost of living crisis that has hit the country of 220 million people.