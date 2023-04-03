Sanna Marin’s era as PM ends after Finland’s right-wing NCP claims victory

Prime Minister Sanna Marin’s era has ended after she lost the Finland’s Parliamentary Elections to a pro-business opposition group, following a closely contested race on Sunday evening.

The opposition right-wing National Coalition Party (NCP) took 48 seats out of 200— leaving the millennial leader’s Social Democrats in third place which bagged 43 seats, behind the far-right Finns Party, with 46 seats.

National Coalition leader Petteri Orpo declared victory after his party won the polls with 20.8% of the vote in Nordic country’s parliamentary elections.

The populists won a record 20.1% of the votes, while Ms Marin’s centre-left increased its number of seats and secured 19.9% of the vote, justice ministry election data showed.

Petteri Orpo, after declaring victory, told supporters, “We got the most mandates”.

It follows an intense contest in which three parties had been polling nearly evenly for several weeks, in a bid to take control of Finland’s parliament.

As one of Europe’s youngest leaders, Ms. Sanna has received recognition for how she handled the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as overseeing Finland’s successful application to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).