Khunjerab Pass reopened for Pak-China trade after 3 years hiatus

Khunjerab Pass, the only land route between Pakistan and China, has been reopened for trade and all kinds of traffic from today (Monday) April 3 after almost three years of suspension due to the COVID-19 outbreak to facilitate the local traders.

This was confirmed by Home Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan, Rana Muhammad Saleem Afzal in a statement in Gilgit.

The pass was shut down for all trade activities in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, it was briefly opened to allow imports from China, but despite a decrease in cases and the revival of trading activities globally, the border stayed sealed.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has expressed his pleasure over the reopening of Khunjerab Pass and said that it would help increase bilateral trade between Pakistan and China.

The prime minister termed the occasion a welcome one for boosting trade with ‘Iron brother China.’

He said the reopening of the Pass removed a hurdle that would further expedite the pace of work on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), adding restoration of the trade route between the two countries, after a span of three years, was a matter of huge rejoice.

The prime minister said that the journey which had started way back in November 2019, had recommenced in the year 2023 and expressed his resolve to move ahead on CPEC with the dual speed in comparison to 2018.

He said, “CPEC is a gift of progress and prosperity given by former prime minister and PML-N supremo Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and the Chinese leadership for the region and the people.”