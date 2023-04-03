Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 10AM | SAMAA TV | 03 April 2023 Samaa News Headlines 10AM | SAMAA TV | 03 April 2023 Apr 03, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 10AM | SAMAA TV | 03 April 2023 Recommended Fresh SC bench to resume polls delay case hearing shortly amid brewing centre-CJP gulf Three SC judges on hot seat as Rana Sanaullah hints at filing reference Oil powers announce surprise cuts of more than 1 million bpd Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular WATCH: French model bizarre intro at Miss Universe leaves internet in splits Malik Bostan offers to provide $1 billion to govt every month ‘Pakistani players are the best T20 players,’ Shahrukh Khan admits