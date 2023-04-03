Reply sought from Interior Ministry, federation on Imran’s plea for security

The Islamabad High Court issued notices to the Interior Ministry, and sought a reply in a case of provision of security to former prime minister Imran Khan.

IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq heard an application of Imran Khan regarding provision of security following allegedly threatening statements made by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

“Is Imran Khan not getting security as a former prime minister?” the chief justice questioned.

Khan’s lawyer told the court that security had been withdrawn from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief.

“What are the standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding provision of security to someone in case of threats to their life?” the IHC chief justice asked.

He observed that former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar had also withdrawn many security details. The former CJP had also said that security can be provided if someone’s life is in danger, Justice Farooq observed.

“Check if those SOPs are still in field or not,” the chief justice noted.

Imran Khan’s lawyer Advocate Faisal Farid remarked that the alleged threats are being made by the one under whom the police functions.

The court then ordered the Interior Ministry and the federation to submit a reply by April 6.