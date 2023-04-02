Apple Watch’s interface set to undergo major changes in upcoming update

Apple’s got some big plans for its watchOS 10, and it looks like they’re planning on making some major changes to the interface.

According to a recent report, the next version of the operating system will be a pretty substantial update, unlike previous years when things stayed relatively unchanged.

Mark Gurman, a tech expert and writer, suggests that watchOS 10 will come packed with notable updates to the user interface.

This is great news for Apple Watch fans who are eagerly anticipating the upcoming release, set to be unveiled during the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) this summer.

Gurman thinks it’s important for watchOS to have a big year, especially since hardware updates for the Apple Watch are expected to be minor in 2023.

According to rumors, the biggest changes won’t happen until 2024, so this year’s update to watchOS is expected to be the highlight for Apple Watch users.

With version 10 on the horizon, Apple has every excuse to shake things up and introduce some major changes.

So, get ready to see some exciting new updates to the Apple Watch interface! We can’t wait to see what Apple has in store for us. Stay tuned for more updates!