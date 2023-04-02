Rumors of election postponement debunked by Marriyum Aurangzeb

Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has refuted rumors attributed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif about the non-holding of elections, labeling them as “fabricated, baseless and malicious.”

She further stated that only news issued by the Prime Minister’s Office or the Ministry of Information should be published and broadcast.

Also read: Three SC judges on hot seat as Rana Sanaullah hints at filing reference

In a high-level meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Lahore, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a discussion on constitutional and legal aspects, with Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar giving a briefing on the case.

The meeting also discussed the possibility of going for a review after the request of the full bench was rejected.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his views on the upcoming elections, stating that it is difficult to hold them in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa before October.

Also read: What is minimum amount of Fitrah fixed per head this year?

He acknowledged that while elections should be held, it is not possible in the current situation.

The prime minister also called a meeting of the parliamentary party of the PML-N on Monday to take party leaders into confidence on the decisions made in the meeting with the allies.

The news comes amidst confusion due to a dissenting note, which other leaders participating in the meeting acknowledged, while still expressing respect for the Supreme Court.

The prime minister’s statements suggest that the PML-N is prioritizing efforts to stabilize the country’s economy and control the wave of inflation, with the hope that elections can be held soon.