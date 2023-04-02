Muhammad Amir gets green signal for comeback in International cricket

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) gave a green signal to Muhammad Amir about his comeback in the national team, as they asked him to not give any statements to media and concentrate on his performance.

Muhammad Amir had last represented Pakistan in the T20 game against England in 2020, when he got injured after just 2 overs.

He had taken retirement from International due to his differences with then head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and said that he would not play under that management.

But now Najam Sethi’s management has contacted the left-arm fast bowler and asked him to prepare for his comeback.

Samaa TV also learnt from their sources that PCB’s representative contacted Muhammad Amir’s manager to told him to take retirement when PCB asks him to.

He was also told that Muhammad Amir is very important for Pakistan and he might be needed for the 2023 World Cup in India.

Muhammad Amir played important role in Pakistan’s victories in both ICC tournaments in the 21st century, in 2009 T20 World Cup and 2017 Champions Trophy.