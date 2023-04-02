Rihanna shares heart melting video of her son

Over the weekend, Rihanna shared a heartwarming video on her Instagram that captured a common challenge of parenthood with her 10-month-old son.

The 35-year-old Grammy winner, who recently opened up about her cravings for pasta during her second pregnancy, posted a relatable message that resonated with many parents. The video featured her little one smiling and cooing while kid-friendly music played in the background, making it clear that he didn’t want his mommy to work out.

The baby seemed content and cheerful, dressed in a green sweatshirt and flashing a few teeth while gazing innocently at the camera. Although Rihanna did not show her face, she showcased her growing baby bump in a Savage x Fenty black top and matching bottoms that revealed an extensive tattoo across her torso.

Within half an hour of being posted, the video received over 1.5 million likes and several lovely comments from fans who found the little guy adorable. Earlier last week, Rihanna was spotted running errands with her baby son in her arms as they headed towards a black SUV in LA.