This iPhone concept might be best design yet

When it comes to smartphone design, Apple is known for pushing boundaries and coming up with unique and innovative designs. While the iPhone has gone through many iterations over the years, one design that still stands out is the iPhone 4. And now, a Redditor has created a concept iPhone that takes design cues from the iPhone 4 and combines them with modern features to create a stunning device.

A Blend of Classic and Modern Design

The Redditor behind the concept iPhone believes that the iPhone 4 is the best-looking iPhone ever made, and it’s hard to argue with that. The squared edges, stainless steel band, and glass back all contributed to its sleek and elegant appearance. The concept iPhone takes all of these elements and updates them for a modern device.

The most obvious modern feature is the Dynamic Island notch, which provides more screen real estate than the iPhone 4’s 3.5-inch Retina Display. The display itself is also updated, with a modern design that takes full advantage of the available space. And while the iPhone 4 had a single-lens camera, this concept iPhone boasts a dual-lens camera system similar to the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus.

A Slim Profile and Modern Features

One of the standout features of this concept iPhone is its incredibly slim profile. This is reminiscent of the iPhone 6 design, which was also known for its thinness. The capacitive buttons on the sides also suggest that the Redditor has been keeping up with iPhone 15 Pro rumors. And instead of the traditional Lightning port or 3.5mm headphone jack, this modern iPhone 4 concept has a USB-C port on the bottom, flanked by two speakers.

While this concept iPhone is undeniably stunning, there are a few reasons why it’s unlikely to become a reality. Firstly, mini-sized iPhones haven’t sold well in the past, which is why Apple cancelled the iPhone mini. Secondly, the slim design leaves little room for components, which could result in poor battery life.

The Future of iPhone Design

Even though this concept iPhone is unlikely to become a reality, it’s a great example of how Apple could continue to innovate its iPhone design. We love the idea of a compact iPhone that offers all the features of a modern smartphone, and we’re excited to see what Apple has in store for us in the future.