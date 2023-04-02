Sanath Jayasuriya shares throwback picture with 1996 car

Sri Lanka’s former captain Sanath Jayasuriya shared a throwback picture of 1996 and recreated it by taking a picture with same car after 27 years.

Sanath Jayasuriya was presented the car in 1996, when Sri Lanka won the World Cup final against Australia at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. The left-hand batter was player of the tournament and hence received the car.

Jayasuriya, who was 26-year-old then, wrote with picture, “Golden memories: 27 years for the 1996 World Cup Man of the series Car.”

The all-rounder scored 221 runs in 6 matches of 1996 World Cup and had strike rate of 131.54, back in the days when not many players had strike rate of above 100 in ODI Cricket.

He also managed to pick seven wickets at the event and ended his career in 2011 with 13430 ODI runs and 323 wickets.