Zaviyar Nauman under attack for getting lead roles, back to back

The Pakistani drama industry has been thriving and many new actors have gained popularity and replaced older actors. Veteran actor Nauman Ijaz’s son Zaviyar Nauman Ijaz, has also been cast as the main lead in several Pakistani dramas in a short span of time.

He recently received another lead role in a drama directed by Ahmed Bhatti and written by Maha Malik, which also stars Hiba Bukhari, Yashma Gill, and Usama Khan.

However, netizens have criticized Zaviyar Nauman’s acting abilities, claiming that he is receiving good roles due to nepotism and connections rather than his talent. Some people expressed frustration with seeing him in multiple projects and suggested that other deserving actors should also receive opportunities. These criticisms were posted on Instagram, where users questioned why some actors were getting better opportunities despite having mediocre skills and speculated that it may be due to their family connections.

The issue of nepotism and connections in the entertainment industry is not unique to Pakistan, but it is a common concern in the public discourse. Many people argue that these practices prevent deserving individuals from getting opportunities and lead to a lack of diversity and creativity in the industry. However, others contend that connections and relationships are a natural part of any industry and can provide valuable support and guidance to newcomers.

Regardless of the merits of these arguments, it was clear that the public has a keen interest in the issue of nepotism in the entertainment industry, and it is likely to continue to be a topic of debate in the coming years. As the Pakistani drama industry continues to evolve and expand, it will be interesting to see how these discussions shape the way that talent is identified and developed, and how actors like Zaviyar Nauman Ijaz navigate the challenges and opportunities that come with being part of this dynamic and competitive industry.