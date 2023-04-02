Watch Live
Blinken urges ‘immediate release’ of US journalist in call with Lavrov

31-year-old journalist's detention, on charges that carry a maximum penalty of 20 years behind bars
AFP Apr 02, 2023
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday called for the “immediate release” of a US journalist detained in Russia on espionage charges in a call with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, a spokesperson said.

Blinken “conveyed the United States’ grave concern over Russia’s unacceptable detention of a US citizen journalist. The Secretary called for his immediate release,” spokesperson Vedant Patel said in a statement, adding that the top US diplomat also urged Moscow to release detained American Paul Whelan.

Evan Gershkovich of the Wall Street Journal was detained by security agents in Russia on Wednesday, the newspaper has reported.

Russia

AMERICA

US JOURNALIST

