ICC reveals logo for 2023 ODI World Cup

International Cricket Council (ICC) revealed the logo of 2023 ODI World Cup on the anniversary of India’s 2011 World Cup victory, who would hosts of the mega event in October this year.

Geoff Allardice, the interim chief executive officer of the ICC, said he was pleased to unveil the logo of 2023 World Cup, and they were honoured to do it on the historic day of Indian cricket.

The secretary of BCCI, Jay Shah was also present on the occasion, who said that it was a big achievement for India to win World Cup in front of home crowd.

He said that the 2011 World Cup win means a lot to them, as it inspired millions of Indian children and changed the fate of Indian cricket.

Pakistan’s participation in 2011 World Cup is not confirmed yet, as PCB Head Najam Sethi had said few days back, that government may not allow Pakistan to visit India if the Indian team does not come for Asia Cup in Pakistan.

PCB is thinking about having hybrid model for Asia Cup, in which Pakistan and other teams will play their matches Pakistan whereas only India will play on a neutral venue.

Pakistan may present this model for World Cup, if it gets success in the Asia Cup.