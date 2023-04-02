Top 7 movies to hit Pakistani cinemas, this Eid-ul-Fitr

The Pakistani film industry is set to deliver an exciting lineup of movies on Eid 2023, with a diverse range of genres and themes.

Here are some of the most anticipated releases:

‘Money Back Guarantee’ is a comedy film directed by Faisal Qureshi, who is known for his successful television dramas. The movie stars Fawad Khan, Kiran Malik, Wasim Akram, and Shaniera Akram and it promises to be a laugh-out-loud experience for audiences.

‘Huey Tum Ajnabee’ is a romantic drama directed by Hassan Waqas Rana, who has previously directed hit movies like ‘Yalghaar’ and ‘Waar’. The movie stars Ayeza Khan and Osman Khalid Butt, and tells the story of a couple who fall in love despite their different backgrounds.

‘Daadal’ is a social drama directed by Kamran Qureshi, who is known for his critically acclaimed film ‘The System’. The movie stars Sanam Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui, and explores the themes of class, gender, and power dynamics in Pakistani society.

‘Dorr’ is a sports drama directed by Zamir Ahmad Awan, who is known for his award-winning documentary ‘The Pakistani Footballers’. The movie stars Samiya Mumtaz and Ali Ansari, and tells the story of a young girl who dreams of becoming a boxer.

‘Lahore Qalandar’ is a biopic directed by Faisal Saif, who is known for his film ‘Main Hoon Rajinikanth’. The movie stars Shaan Shahid and Mehwish Hayat, and tells the story of the Pakistan Super League team Lahore Qalandars and their journey to success.

Apart from Pakistani movies, the highly anticipated Hollywood movies ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ and ‘Evil Dead Rise’ are also set to release on Eid 2023. ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ stars Keanu Reeves and promises to be an action-packed extravaganza, while ‘Evil Dead Rise’ is a horror film that is set to be a reboot of the popular ‘Evil Dead’ franchise.

Overall, the lineup of movies set to release on Eid 2023 is diverse and promises to have something for everyone. With a mix of established stars and up-and-coming talent, Pakistani cinema is set to continue its upward trajectory and make a mark on the global entertainment industry.