Hira Mani underfire for revealing ‘she stole Mani from her friend’

Hira Mani, a popular Pakistani actress, recently sparked controversy when she made a statement about “stealing” her husband, Salman Saqib Sheikh, popularly known as Mani, from her friend.

The comment, made on a TV show, received a lot of backlash on social media, with many accusing Hira of promoting infidelity and betraying her friend’s trust.

However, Hira soon took to her Instagram to clarify her statement and apologized for any hurt caused. She explained that her comment was taken out of context and that she and her friend had a mutual understanding about the situation. Hira emphasized that she would never promote or encourage infidelity, and that her relationship with Mani is built on love and respect.

Hira and Mani have been married for over a decade now and are known for their strong bond and chemistry both on-screen and off-screen. They have two children together and often share glimpses of their family life on social media.

Despite the controversy, Hira and Mani’s fans continue to support them, and their love story remains an inspiration to many. The couple has often spoken about the challenges they faced in their early days and how they overcame them with patience and understanding.

In a society where divorce rates are high and relationships often fail, Hira and Mani’s successful marriage serves as a beacon of hope for many. They are a reminder that love and respect can conquer all, and that with hard work and commitment, any relationship can thrive.

It remains to be seen whether Hira’s recent comments will have any lasting impact on her public image or her relationship with her husband. However, one thing is certain - their fans will be keeping a close eye on their future interactions and projects.