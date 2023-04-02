Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 5PM | SAMAA TV | 2nd April 2023 Samaa News Headlines 5PM | SAMAA TV | 2nd April 2023 Apr 02, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 5PM | SAMAA TV | 2nd April 2023 Recommended Three SC judges on hot seat as Rana Sanaullah hints at filing reference Ruling coalition calls for full court or else agrees to boycott election case hearing Three British men being held in Afghanistan:UK non-profit group Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular Malik Bostan offers to provide $1 billion to govt every month WATCH: French model bizarre intro at Miss Universe leaves internet in splits ‘Pakistani players are the best T20 players,’ Shahrukh Khan admits