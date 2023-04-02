Brad Pitt’s rumored girlfriend Ines De Ramon spotted in Beverly Hills

The rumored girlfriend of Hollywood actor Brad Pitt Ines de Ramon, was recently spotted looking stylish in Beverly Hills. The Chilean-born model and photographer is known for her stunning looks and chic sense of fashion, and her latest appearance in Beverly Hills was no exception.

Ines was seen wearing a casual yet elegant outfit that perfectly complemented her natural beauty. She wore a pair of black skinny jeans, a black shirt, and a tailored blazer, which added a touch of sophistication to her overall look. She accessorized with a pair of black sunglasses and a black leather handbag, which completed her ensemble.

Ines is known for her understated yet stylish approach to fashion. She has a natural flair for pairing classic pieces with trendy accessories, creating a timeless yet contemporary look that is both effortless and chic. Her sense of style has made her a fashion icon in her own right, with many people looking to her for inspiration on how to dress with elegance and grace.

Ines is also known for her work as a photographer. She has a keen eye for capturing beauty in all its forms, and her portfolio includes a wide range of subjects, from fashion and beauty to landscapes and travel. Her work has been featured in many prestigious publications, including Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar, and she has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the fashion industry.

According to an insider, Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon spend as much free time together as possible, despite their busy schedules. The source also revealed that Brad enjoys spending time with Ines because of her positive outlook on life and laid-back personality. Recently, reports surfaced that the couple was having a great time together, with Ines becoming a big hit amongst Brad’s friends. Age has not been an issue for the couple, with Brad having more energy than ever and excitement about their future together. Overall, it seems that Brad and Ines shared a comfortable and playful relationship with a bright outlook for the future.

Brad Pitt was previously married to Angelina Jolie, an Oscar-winning actress and humanitarian. During their marriage, they raised six children, including Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox. According to reports, Brad and Ines de Ramon began dating in November of last year and have grown increasingly close in the months since.