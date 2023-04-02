Govt vows to provide one million work permit visas for Pakistanis

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Sajid Hussain Turi has urged the public that the government will send one million Pakistanis abroad for employment opportunities this year.

Sajid Hussain Turi made this announcement in an exclusive interview with SAMAA TV’s special correspondent.

Saudi authorities will be visiting Pakistan soon to issue work permit visas and new agreements are being signed with 50 other countries, including Germany, Greece, and Romania.

Turi also revealed that officials from the Saudi Ministry of Labor will come to Pakistan to issue visas. Pakistanis who pass the technical training test will be eligible to obtain Saudi visas.

Japan has recently started issuing visas for skilled Pakistani workers, while South Korea needs 10,000 Pakistani skilled workers and plans to recruit them soon, according to Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis, Sajid Hussain Turi.

In addition, Pakistanis are now able to obtain work visas for Germany and Romania, and agreements are in progress to provide professional and labor visas for Portugal and Greece.

However, Turi noted that the Ministry of Interior has halted the process for visa issuance to Malta due to the absence of a Pakistani consulate or embassy there.

The minister added that efforts are being made to resolve this issue through the Pakistani embassy in Italy.

Meanwhile, the government has restored 27,000 block passports of overseas Pakistanis, and is working to address the issue of millions of illegal Pakistani immigrants in Europe.