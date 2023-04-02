Comedian Jim Davidson splits from fifth wife after 14 years marriage

British comedian Jim Davidson has announced that he’s currently undergoing “divorce No5” with his fifth wife Michelle Cotton, after a 14-year marriage.

The 69-year-old entertainer, who hosted The Generation Game and Big Break at the height of his fame, told pals he is “gutted”.

He revealed the news on Friday, on stage during his Not Yet Cancelled tour.

As per sources familiar with the couple, the TV star is really sad that they haven’t been able to make their relationship work and that he’s “not thrilled” at the prospect of going through another public divorce.

Davidson, who has been married four times before, tied the knot with Michelle Cotton in 2009. The couple has a daughter together.

His previous four divorces are believed to have cost him up to £60million.

The split reportedly comes as a shock to those close to the couple, who had seemed happy together. Davidson had even spoken about how much he loved his wife in interviews.

He has been open about his struggles with addiction in the past, and it is believed that this may have played a role in the breakdown of the marriage.

However, neither he nor Cotton have commented on the matter publicly.

The comedian, who rose to fame in the 1980s with his stand-up comedy and hosting of TV shows like “Big Break” has been married five times and has four children from previous marriages.

The comedian wed first wife Su Walpole in 1971, with the duo divorcing just one year later. The couple share one daughter.

He went on to marry Julie Gullick in 1981, with both parting ways after five years, in 1986. His third marriage to Allison Holloway lasted just one year, with the pair divorcing in 1988.

Jim wed fourth wife Tracy Hilton in 1990 and the couple went on to have three children. They divorced 10 years, in 2000.