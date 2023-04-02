Fasting 50-year-old dies while waiting for ‘free flour’

A 50-year-old man has passed away while waiting in line to collect free flour in Faisalabad on Sunday.

According to reports, the deceased person was fasting at the time of the incident and had come to collect free flour being distributed by government.

The incident occurred on Millat Road, Faisalabad, where hundreds of people had gathered to collect the much-needed commodity.

The man, whose identity has not been disclosed, collapsed while waiting in line, and despite efforts by fellow citizens and emergency services, was declared dead on the spot.

Read also: Two elderly people die at Bhakkar, Jatoi free flour points

It is believed that the combination of fasting and waiting in the scorching heat may have contributed to the elderly man’s death.

The rescue team was called to the scene, and they confirmed the man’s death before handing over the body to the deceased’s relatives.

The elderly man died while waiting for the distribution of flour, highlighting the dire situation faced by many citizens who struggle to afford basic necessities i.e flour.

The country launched the initiative to distribute free flour among low-income families to ease the impact of record-breaking inflation and increasing poverty during the holy month of Ramadan.

Read also: Punjab saves Rs11bn, ‘forgets’ to set up Ramazan bazaars

Notably, citizens across the country remain at risk of losing their lives while waiting for free-flour initiative, as the country struggles with surging food prices.

On Friday, at least 11 women and children were killed following a deadly stampede at a Ramadan food and cash distribution centre in Karachi.

The district administration has faced criticism for inadequate arrangements at the distribution points.

Most of the citizens arrive at the flour points early in the morning and have to endure long queues.