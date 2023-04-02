Qureshi to meet GDA leaders, as PTI begins contacts with parties

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi reached Karachi on Sunday, where he is scheduled to meet with leaders of the Grand Democratic Alliance.

In a news conference on reaching the city, Shah Mahmood Qureshi claimed the PML-N leadership has decided to attack the Constitution, while Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has hinted at directly attacking judges.

Also Read: Fawad sees top court can send PM packing in election delay case

The PML-N has accelerated its efforts to pressurize the Supreme Court, the PTI leader alleged, adding the PML-N is harassing judges in order to pressurize them.

“The National Assembly speaker is an obstacle in our return to the house. Bhutto’s Constitution has been occupied by the Zardaris,” Qureshi added.

He further said that under the current political circumstances, the 1973 Constitution that the PPP was proud of, was being tainted.

Also Read: Any delay in elections to invite ‘street protests’ by PTI, Imran warns

The PTI leader said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif invited all stakeholders for talks from the floor of the Senate. After saying that to save Pakistan from a political turmoil, everyone will have to sit and talk, he says they will not talk to Imran Khan, Qureshi remarked.

The PTI has decided to intensify its contacts with other parties in the wake of a stand-off with the government over elections to the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies, and the meeting with GDA is a part of that campaign.

Also Read: Purpose of pressuring SC is to avoid elections, claims Imran

Qureshi says he will convey the message of PTI Chairman Imran Khan to the leaders of GDA, which is in the opposition in the National Assembly.

He further told the media that the party’s Karachi President Imran Ismail has invited the GDA leadership for Iftar today.

Pir Pagaro and other leaders will participate in the Iftar dinner, Qureshi said.

Moreover, he said, PTI President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has contacted the leadership of the MQM, while the party will also get in touch with the Balochistan Awami Party.

The former minister said the main objective of this contact drive is to defend the Constitution and the independence of the judiciary and keep the nation united.

“Those who are attacking the judiciary should be stopped,” Shah Mahmood remarked.

Earlier, upon reaching Karachi, Qureshi was received at the airport by party leaders Ali Zaidi, Imran Ismail and Haleem Adil Sheikh.