Marriyum fires a broadside at Imran over political, legal impasse

Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb slated on Sunday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan saying he was solely responsible for the prevailing economic, political, and constitutional crises.

The minister, reacting to the deposed premier’s recent statement - in which he claimed that ruling mounting pressure on the judiciary for “cherry-picking” verdicts – said the incumbents will save the country from Imran Khan’s “fitna” who is spreading chaos and anarchy by misleading youth.

Reminding the PTI chief about his pledges before coming into power, Marriyum said Imran Khan had promised to end corruption in 90 days and vowed to rectify the governance and economic situation within the first 100 days of his government tenure, adding that all proved to be words out of his mouth, nothing substantial.

“Time for Imran Khan’s deception and fraud is over now,” the minister said while lashing out at the PTI chief’s “facilitators who have been abetting him in his crimes”.

“Whoever assists Imran Khan in spreading chaos and anarchy is a criminal,” Marriyum said, adding that all those “terrorists” who threw petrol bombs on personnel of the Law Enforcement Agencies would be taken to task.

She said Imran Khan “violated the Constitution on the whims of his facilitators who do not exist anymore”. “Incompetent” Imran Khan dissolved his own governments in the provinces. His politics are crumbling, and he has now become the past, she added.

The minister said Imran Khan would be disqualified for “his involvement in receiving foreign funding, stealing an expensive wristwatch from Toshakhana, and the parental issue of Tyrian White”.

She said Imran Khan accused a foreign country for his ouster from power, and then he put all the blame on interim Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, who was now being blamed for unleashing violence, adding that Imran was doing this to deceive the masses.