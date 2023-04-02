Telcos demand free 5G spectrum for five years

Telecommunication companies have reportedly demanded the government the provision of free 5G spectrum for five years.

Officials of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) say that for the launch of 5G in the country, international rules will be reviewed and partners also consulted.

According to documents, the telecom companies say that they need to first use the technology for free to assess its implementation and impact.

The companies further demanded tax exemption on the import of 5G handsets and devices.

They have asked the government to auction the spectrum only after the effects of 5G usage have come to light.

There should be a ban on the local level manufacturing and import of 2G and 3G devices, the companies demand the government.

The PTA claims the government will issue a policy directive on 5G launch.

The government will also review global rules for the launch of 5G and consult partners, the authority said.

In this regard, the government will also appoint a regular consultant, it added.