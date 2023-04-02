President Joe Biden unlikely to attend King Charles’ Coronation Ceremony in London

In a surprising turn of events, the upcoming coronation ceremony of King Charles in the United Kingdom may not see the attendance of United States President Joe Biden, as reported by The Telegraph.

Scheduled to take place on May 6th, 2023, the ceremony is expected to attract delegates from around the world. However, according to the report, President Biden has cited prior commitments for his inability to attend the ceremony.

While sources suggest that efforts are underway to persuade the President to attend the ceremony, it remains uncertain if he will be present at the event. One source mentioned that the decision was “not locked and loaded” and that President Biden was still “technically in play.”

Despite this, sources close to Biden have told the publication that his relationship with King Charles remains “strong.”

The news comes after last month when Biden’s travel plans were first questioned in a report by Time magazine that he would probably not attend the ceremony.

The next day, a senior administration official confirmed to People Magazine that “the U.S. will be represented at the coronation.” Although, there is still nothing to share “regarding presidential travel or regarding potential delegation at this time.”

The Telegraph further reported that those who received “save the date” cards were asked to submit their answer by Monday, April 3rd, 2023.

It’s worth noting that no U.S. president has ever attended the coronation of a new monarch. That being said, Biden will reportedly send a high-profile representative to the ceremony, and among the name’s being mentioned include First Lady Dr Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The ceremony will be the first Coronation in seven decades as the late Queen Elizabeth was crowned in 1953.