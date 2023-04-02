Three killed in shooting at Oklahoma City bar

Three people have been killed while three others sustained injuries in a shooting inside a bar in Oklahoma City, Saturday night, authorities said.

According to details, the police responded to the Whiskey Barrel Saloon at around 9:00pm local time and found three adults dead inside.

Three others were transported from the scene to the hospital, one in critical condition and two with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, according to Oklahoma City Police.

Reportedly, a suspect is in custody and an investigation is underway.

The circumstances of the shooting were not clear, said officials.