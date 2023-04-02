Fawad sees top court can send PM packing in election delay case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry, commenting on a crucial huddle of the ruling coalition in the centre over the election delay case in the Supreme Court (SC), said the apex court could send Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif packing if the court orders are not implemented.

In his statement, the PTI stalwart expressed his views on the top court’s proceedings, saying the SC had already issued its decision to hold elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within 90 days, adding that now this three-member bench is hearing a case relating to the implementation of that order.

“If the court’s orders were not implemented, another prime minister could go home on Monday,” predicted Fawad.

Imran says purpose of pressuring SC is to escape polls

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday criticised the government for attacking the judiciary and expressed concerns about the country’s economic crisis saying that the ruling party is afraid of losing the upcoming election.

In his address to the public through video link, he expressed concerns over the economic crisis in the country. He pointed out that the rupee is depreciating, debts are increasing, and people in the flour lines are dying. He stated that he has never seen such a situation before.

The former PM also criticised the government for attacking the judiciary and not accepting the decision of the Supreme Court. He mentioned that the same judges gave a decision against his party, but he never criticised the judiciary. Mr Khan went on to say that the same judges who had previously ruled against him were now facing criticism from the ruling party. “The judiciary’s role is to implement the constitution and not to support any political party,” Khan emphasized.

The PTI chairman further stated that PTI had made a huge sacrifice by dissolving two assemblies for the sake of conducting a fair election. He emphasized that the Constitution of Pakistan clearly states that elections must be held within 90 days. The work of the Supreme Court is to implement the Constitution, but unfortunately, the protocol is being provided to the PML-N rallies while his party is not allowed to hold rallies.

He reiterated that political stability is crucial for the economy to recover, and the government is afraid of losing badly in the upcoming elections, including Punjab.