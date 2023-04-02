Two die after hot-air balloon catches fire in Mexico

Two people have died after a hot-air balloon flying near Mexico’s famed Teotihuacan archeological site caught fire, the government said Saturday.

“The passengers jumped from the balloon,” the government of the state of Mexico said in a statement, adding that a child suffered burns.

It identified the victims as a 39-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man, without providing their names. It said the minor had suffered second-degree burns to the face as well as a fracture of the right femur.

It did not say whether there were any other passengers on the balloon.

A video posted on social media shows the balloon’s gondola on fire, in a perfectly clear sky.

Several tour operators offer balloon flights over Teotihuacan, some 45 miles (70 kilometers) northeast of Mexico City, for around $150.

With its Pyramids of the Sun and the Moon, and its Avenue of the Dead, Teotihuacan is a popular tourist destination, a surviving monument to the pre-Columbian period.