Raisi says hijab is law as unveiled women face ‘yoghurt attack’

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has emphasized that wearing hijab is mandatory in Iran after a video depicting a man throwing yogurt at two unveiled women, went viral.

On Saturday, President Raisi stated that the Islamic hijab is mandatory and required by law in the country. This comes as women who have chosen to remove their hijabs in defiance of the dress code face physical attacks, including a recent incident where two women, mother and her daughter, were attacked with yogurt.

The incident, which took place in the north eastern city of Shandiz, shows the man pouring a bucket of yoghurt on the two women’s heads before being confronted by the shopkeeper, who grabbed the man before he could leave.

Following the incident, judicial authorities issued arrest warrants for the man— who was seen pouring yogurt over the women’s heads — as well as the victims for not wearing hijab in public.

Iranian authorities said that they arrested the two women for “committing a forbidden act” by removing the mandatory headscarves.

The man has also been arrested on charges of committing an insulting act and disturbance of order, the judiciary’s Mizan Online website reported.

In live remarks on state television, Ebrahim Raisi said: “If some people say they don’t believe (in the hijab)… it’s good to use persuasion … But the important point is that there is a legal requirement … and the hijab is today a legal matter”.

According to reports the owner of the dairy shop, who confronted the attacker, had been warned.

The arrest follows months of protest demanding an end to the mandatory wearing of the hijab.

Nationwide protests erupted in Iran, after a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman died in custody of the morality police for allegedly violating hijab rules.

Read also: After 200 killed in protests, Iran’s top layer says hijab law under review

In defiance of authorities, an increasing number of women discarded their veils. However, security forces responded with violent measures to suppress the revolt.

The incident has been widely condemned by human rights organizations and women’s groups, who have criticized the Iranian government for its treatment of women who choose to exercise their right to choose what they wear.

They argue that the hijab should be a personal choice, and that women should not be punished or attacked for choosing to wear or not wear one.