Chaudhry Sarwar advises CJP to put his own house in order

Former Punjab governor and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Sarwar reacted to “cracks” in the Supreme Court of Pakistan ranks on the issue of the delay of elections in Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa urged the top court judge to put his own house in order.

In an exclusive interview with SAMAA TV, Chaudhry Sarwar backed the ruling coalition’s stance on elections, saying polls should be held across the country at once as current political and economic turmoil harms the country’s national interests.

Mr Sarwar took a swipe at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan, saying that during his tenure, Imran pushed opposition parties to the wall, adding that now he also should show some leniency and let constitutional procedure run smoothly.

The former governor, talking about the cash crunch, underscored the role of overseas Pakistanis, saying the government should facilitate them as they send billions of dollars to the country, which could play an important role in the country’s economic revival.