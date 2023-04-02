Nawaz Sharif to spend last days of Ramadan in Saudi Arabia

The former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif will spend the last days of Ramadan in Saudi Arabia.

Sources said the former prime minister would leave for Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah on an invitation of the Saudi ruler. Sharif would be the royal guest in the country, they added.

The news of Sharif’s planned visit to Saudi Arabia has led to speculation that he may use the opportunity to return to Pakistan. However, there has been no official confirmation from Sharif or his party about his plans to return.

Sharif left for London on November 19, 2019, after he was released by the Islamabad High Court on bail from a seven-year sentence for corruption. His bail was approved on medical grounds for eight weeks in the Al Azizia case in October 2019.

He has not returned to Pakistan from London since.

However, after the PML-N government took over after a successful vote of no-confidence against Imran, an ordinary/diplomatic passport valid for 10 years had been issued.