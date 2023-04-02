Japanese man climbs 4,100m peak wearing three-piece suit and dress shoes

Japanese tailor and adventurer Nobutaka Sada recently became a viral sensation on social media after he climbed Mount Kinabalu, the tallest mountain in Malaysia while wearing a three-piece suit and stylish leather shoes.

This unusual sight left fellow mountaineers stunned as they witnessed the impeccably dressed Sada posing for pictures and videos at the summit, with an office ID tag around his neck and carrying a messenger bag. Sada is the owner of his own bespoke suit label and often pulls these stunts to promote his brand.

Sada has previously climbed Japan’s 26th tallest peak, Mount Shirouma (2,932m), ran the Tokyo marathon, skied on the slopes of Hokkaido, and even snorkeled in the Genkai sea, all while dressed in his signature impeccable suit, vest, tie, and leather shoes.

He always talks up his attire and how it holds up in any situation, and this time was no different. He claimed that his suit kept him warm and comfortable in the tropical humidity and rain, and helped him reach his “business meeting” at the top of the mountain on time.

In a TikTok post, Sada wrote, “Climbing Mt. Kinabalu, Malaysia’s highest peak in Borneo, with SADA’s order suit! Mountain higher than Mt. Fuji at 4095m elevation! I was able to stay in a hut in the middle of the starlight, climb up a steep area, and enjoy the light at the top of the mountain!”

Sada’s daring exploits and unorthodox wardrobe choices have gained him a significant following on social media, with many applauding his creativity and adventurous spirit. He has proved that even the most challenging of terrains and extreme conditions cannot deter a determined and well-dressed individual from achieving their goals.