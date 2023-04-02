Death toll surpasses 20 as deadly storm wreaks havoc across US

At least 22 people have died and scores more have been injured as violent storms swept across the southern and midwestern regions of the United States.

Arkansas was the worst-hit state, with five people confirmed dead and first responders searching through debris for other possible victims after tornadoes tore through the state on Friday.

Illinois and Indiana also suffered fatalities, with four and three deaths respectively. Meanwhile, Tennessee confirmed seven weather-related deaths in McNairy County, and several counties were left with damaged structures and injured people.

In Alabama, a 90-year-old woman was killed when a tornado destroyed her home, while another death was reported in Pontotoc County, Mississippi. Three people in Crawford County, Illinois, died when a residential structure collapsed. These fatalities were in addition to the man who died in Belvidere, northern Illinois, after a roof collapsed at a theatre with 260 people inside.

On Saturday, powerful storms tore through Sussex County, Delaware, killing one person. The National Weather Service warned of further thunderstorms across the eastern third of the United States, which could result in power outages and downed trees from winds with gusts over 60 mph (100 kph).

The storms caused extensive damage, with roofs and walls sheared from buildings in Arkansas, and vehicles overturned, trees and power lines downed in Little Rock and other areas east and northeast of the state capital. The severe weather hit much of the US midsection on Friday, bringing thunderstorms and tornadoes from Texas to the Great Lakes.

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed the five fatalities in her state and said that federal support had been offered by President Joe Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Biden also spoke to the mayors of Little Rock and Wynne, as well as the Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell. In Indiana, a state of emergency was declared for the affected areas. The storms followed a deadly tornado in Mississippi the previous week, which destroyed many homes and killed 26 people in the town of Rolling Fork.