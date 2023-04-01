Purpose of pressuring SC is to avoid elections, claims Imran

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday criticised the government for attacking the judiciary and expressed concerns about the country’s economic crisis saying that the ruling party is afraid of losing the upcoming election.

In his address to the public through video link, he expressed concerns over the economic crisis in the country. He pointed out that the rupee is depreciating, debts are increasing, and people in the flour lines are dying. He stated that he has never seen such a situation before.

The former PM also criticised the government for attacking the judiciary and not accepting the decision of the Supreme Court. He mentioned that the same judges gave a decision against his party, but he never criticised the judiciary. Mr Khan went on to say that the same judges who had previously ruled against him were now facing criticism from the ruling party. “The judiciary’s role is to implement the constitution and not to support any political party,” Khan emphasized.

Read also: Any delay in elections to invite ‘street protests’ by PTI, Imran warns

The PTI chairman further stated that PTI had made a huge sacrifice by dissolving two assemblies for the sake of conducting a fair election. He emphasized that the Constitution of Pakistan clearly states that elections must be held within 90 days. The work of the Supreme Court is to implement the Constitution, but unfortunately, the protocol is being provided to the PML-N rallies while his party is not allowed to hold rallies.

He reiterated that political stability is crucial for the economy to recover, and the government is afraid of losing badly in the upcoming elections, including Punjab.

Read More: Bench doesn’t matter, tell us if polls will be held within 90 days: Imran

During his speech, Imran Khan stressed that the caretaker government’s main responsibility is to conduct free and fair elections. However, he accused them of doing injustice by not fulfilling their duties. He reiterated that the rule of law is paramount for the prosperity of the country. Imran Khan also mentioned the case of Zill-e-Shah, who was allegedly picked up, tortured, and thrown away after killing him. Moreover, he pointed out that the channels that broadcast his speeches are under pressure.

Know more: Imran says ready to sit in any APC for ‘Constitution’s sake’

The former PM while expressing concerns over the actions of the government, said despite their efforts to seal off Lahore, the Minar Pakistan rally was a historic one, with people coming from Karachi, Balochistan, and other places. He accused the government of trying to weaken his party, with the plan being to crush them before the elections.

Mr Khan further added that the police operation outside his residence at Zaman Park continued for over 26 hours, adding that the workers of his party were terrified over the operation. He stated that the nation is at a decisive stage and it is crucial for the nation to stand with the constitution and the law. He warned that if the constitution is not followed, then the law of the jungle will take over and the country will suffer.