Azad Chaiwala launches SecondWife.com to promote polygamy as lifestyle choice

Looking for a second wife? Azad Chaiwala, a 33-year-old entrepreneur has launched a new dating website called Secondwife.com that helps men find their second, third, or even fourth wife.

The website is designed to promote polygamy, the practice of having multiple spouses, and it caters to Muslim men who accept polygamy as a lifestyle.

The website’s introduction explains that it was created to revive the Sunnah and promote old-fashioned values, morality, and fidelity.

Also read: This new WhatsApp feature will save you from alot of problems

It offers a matchmaking service for practicing Muslims who are seeking marriage and accept polygamy. The website claims to be the largest Muslim polygamy matchmaking service with private, verified profiles, and has over 35,000 members, particularly in Leicester.

The SecondWife functions like any other dating website, where you sign up, match with potential partners, and get in touch with them.

The website is designed to connect men with multiple wives and promote polygamy as a choice and a way of life for thousands of people worldwide. The website emphasizes that polygamy is not cheating or bigamy, and everyone involved agrees to the arrangement.

Azad Chaiwala, the founder of SecondWife, is a successful entrepreneur who started his first business at the age of 12. He prides himself on not having a degree and wants to change the way people perceive polygamy. According to him, polygamy is the last remaining social taboo, and without it, society is breaking apart.

To find your second wife, you can create an account on the SecondWife website and browse through potential matches based on your requirements.