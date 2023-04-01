Three SC judges on hot seat as Rana Sanaullah hints at filing reference

In a surprising turn of events, the Federal Interior Minister of Pakistan, Rana Sanaullah, has revealed that there may be a decision to file a reference against three judges, including Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, who are currently hearing a case regarding elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Read more: Ruling coalition calls for full court or else agrees to boycott election case hearing

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial, is currently hearing a suo moto case regarding the notification of the date of elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The other members of the bench include Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan and Justice Muneeb Akhtar.

Read also: Election delay case: CJP Bandial says ready to call army if required

During an interview, the Minister stated that the matter of filing a reference against the three judges, including the Chief Justice, is currently under consideration, but a decision has not been taken. He went on to claim that the three judges have a long record of giving decisions that were against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), however, he said a decision has not been taken but a decision to file a reference against the three judges can be taken at any time.

Know more: Bench doesn’t matter, tell us if polls will be held within 90 days: Imran

Mr Sanaullah said, “A nine-member bench was formed initially, which was later dissolved to a 7-member bench, and then to a 5-member bench, adding that yesterday, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail also separated from the bench, leaving only three members on the bench, whereas, the three judges have reportedly rejected the request of the full court, and have also refused to acknowledge their fellow majority judges.”

He also claimed that the decision the judges are about to make is related to Article 63-A, and that it led to the end of Hamza Shehbaz’s government in Punjab. He also alleged that the three judges have a history of giving decisions that are against the PML-N.