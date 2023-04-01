Zendaya, Gigi spark glamour in Indian saree

Hollywood celebrities Zandaya and Gigi Hadid, along with many Bollywood stars, were spotted at the launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani’s Cultural Centre in Mumbai, India.

Zandaya arrived with Tom Holland, while Gigi Hadid was also there for the second day of the launch event. Salma Hayek Pinault also reached Mumbai for the launch of Nita’s Cultural Centre.

Tom and Zendaya remained the centre of attention, while Gigi also grabbed the spotlight on the red carpet. Many Hollywood celebs also adored the event with their presence, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, Suhana Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Rajkummar Rao, and many more.

Keeping up with his classic looks, Tom opted for a classy black two-piece suit, styled with a black bow-tie on a bright white shirt.

Zendaya was all dolled up in a blue and silver glam saree, a shimmery blue saree, and a silver sequined blouse. She had her hair tied in a messy bun with a centre partition and loose hair flicks from both sides.

While Gigi slayed the event with her shiny gold and green saree. A shimmery gold blouse with a mint green saree and gold bangles on both wrists. Her hair was tied up in a neat bun.