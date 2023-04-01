Hajj 2023: govt’s sponsorship scheme fails to deliver

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has requested an additional $330 million from the Ministry of Finance for Hajj 2023 as the government faced difficulties in arranging dollars as expected under the Sponsor Hajj Scheme.

According to sources, a total of $123 million will be required for Hajj 2023, which includes $90 million under the Sponsor Hajj Scheme. However, the government could not meet the expected amount under the scheme, leading to a shortage of dollars for the Hajj pilgrimage.

The Secretary for Islamic Affairs, while addressing the issue, stated that if the number of applications for the Sponsor Hajj Scheme is reduced, the quota may be returned to the Saudi government. Currently, the quota under the Government Regular Scheme is 44,190, but the applications received are 72,869.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has stated that allowing all regular scheme applicants to perform Hajj would require $215 million, which is significantly higher than the initial estimate. The final applications for the regular scheme will be determined on April 4, after taking all details from the banks.

The government has been struggling to arrange the required dollars for the Hajj pilgrimage, and this additional request for funds highlights the difficulties faced in meeting the financial requirements. The authorities are working to ensure that all applicants can perform Hajj, but it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds in the coming days.