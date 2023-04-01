‘Noor Zafar over Sonam Bajwa,’ fans heaps praise for Noor Khan

Pakistani actor Noor Zafar Khan, sister of Sara Khan, recently shared a mesmerizing picture, where she could be seen all dolled up in a lavender shalwar kameez with a dupatta covering her head.

Fans poured in immense love and praise in the form of likes and comments, after their favourite celebrity posted an elegant look on her official Instagram.

She did not write much in the caption but put only a feather emoji, which portrays softness and serenity. A user compared her with the Indian actor Sonam Bajwa and wrote, “Noor Zafar >>>> Sonam bajwa.”

Another called her the moon and said, “Eid ka chaand bohot jaldi dikh gaya.” A fan hilariously commented, “God bless the dinosaur that died to make the fossil fuel that was treated to become petrol in the car that took ur momma to hospital to give birth to u for become mine .”

Noor Zafar Khan stepped foot in the drama industry in 2015, with drama serial, “Kaise Huaye Baneaam.” Her other dramas are, “Preet Na Kariyo Koi,” “Saya-e-Deewar Bhi Nahi,” “Gustakh Ishq,” “Tau Dil Ka Kia Hua,” “Khidmat Guzar,” “Mohababat Karna Mana Hai,” “Bharam,” and “Chalawa.”