Saba Faisal uplifts fans for criticizing her dramas

Pakistani actor Saba Faisal recently starred in another drama, “Chand Tara,” alongside the lead actors, Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor. Fans have been giving out their points of view about the drama. Many have critiqued it for being too boring and typical.

A fan wrote on Saba Faisal’s official Instagram post, “1st episode he achi ni lagi is liye not following reason ayeza ko daikh daikh k thaak gye hain 2nd ayeza or danish ki jodi on screen nhi jajti 3rd script bhi koi khaas ni hy or pata nhi kiun k jab se aapki bahu wali video viral hoyi thi tab se aap jitni pasand theen ab fake lgti hain.”

View this post on Instagram

The actor, while maintaining a peaceful environment, applauded her observation and said, “Good observation, I like it.” Saba posted a picture with the cast of the drama, Danish and Ayeza.

View this post on Instagram

As per the audience, they are tired of watching Ayeza and Danish play the couple on screen, as they do not find the right chemistry in them. Also, they object to the roles Ayeza Khan played, as they believe she is too old to play a character like that and that she needs to stop playing such non-serious characters.

Earlier, Saba Faisal was seen involved in a controversy with her son and daughter-in-law, as they both left the family and Saba was not happy about it. She took to Instagram to share her thoughts and feelings about her son and his wife and posted a video message announcing that she and her family have no links with her other son and his wife. She faced much backlash for posting her private matters publicly, though she kept on updating her followers with the latest.