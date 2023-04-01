Navjot Singh Sidhu’s remarks on Amritpal Singh, ‘Punjab law and order situation’

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu was asked about Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh who has been on the run since March 18.

Without directly replying to the question, Sidhu said, “I will visit Sidhu Moosewala’s home. There, I will speak about the law and order situation of Punjab,” as reported by Hindustan Times.

After 10 months of rigorous imprisonment, Sidhu walked out of Patiala Jail on Saturday.

He was released a few weeks ahead of his scheduled release owing to his good conduct in jail, though the file for his early release was once rejected by the Punjab government.

On May 20, Navjot Sidhu went to jail in a 34-year-old road rage case in which a 65-year-old man died in 1988. On May 29, singer Sidhu Moosewala was killed.

