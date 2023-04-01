Iran’s Embassy in Islamabad condemns Kech terror attack

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Pakistan, strongly condemned the terrorist attack against the Pakistani forces in the Kech district of Balochistan.

Iranian Embassy in Pakistan reacting to the terrorist’s attack in which four solders of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom strongly condemned the incident.

The statement reads that terrorism is the common pain of the two countries and the two Muslim nations have sacrificed precious lives in the fight against this plague.

“Undoubtedly, strengthening the joint cooperation betwixt the two countries will prevent terrorist groups from achieving their sinister goals,” Iranian Embassy said.

The Iranain Embassy expressed sympathy with the families of those who lost lives and prays for the martyrs.