Any delay in elections to invite ‘street protests’ by PTI, Imran warns

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan denied any role being played by the President Arif Alvi between the establishment and PTI.

He reiterated his stance that if elections are not held within 90 days, there would no such thing called Constitution.

Protests if polls delayed

He warned that PTI to take the elections case to the public and hold stages protests If elections are not held in 90 days.

He alleged that government made efforts to control social media.

“There was no justification for raiding my house in my absence,” Imran Khan added. Former prime minister also said that caretaker government should have played a neutral role but they are taking measures against PTI.

