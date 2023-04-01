Gold takes a dip: Prices drop by Rs400 per tola

The price of 24 karat gold per tola dipped by Rs 400 and was sold at Rs 208,300 on Saturday, as compared to its selling price of Rs 208,700 the day before.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also fell by Rs 343 to Rs 178,584 from Rs 178,927, whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 karat gold decreased to Rs 163,702 from Rs 164,016.

The price of silver per tola and per 10 grams remained unaltered, settling at Rs 2270 and Rs 1946.15, respectively.

As indicated in the association’s report, the cost of gold in the global market declined by US$ 12 to $1969 from $1981.