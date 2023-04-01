Terrorist attack from Iranian soil martyrs four army personnel

Four soldiers were martyred on Saturday in a terrorist attack from across the Pakistan-Iran border in the Jalgai sector of Kech district in Balochistan.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) - the military’s media wing - confirmed that the soldiers were critically injured in the attack and later embraced martyrdom.

They were identifed as Naik Shair Ahmed, Lance Naik Muhammad Asghar, Sepoy Muhammad Irfan and Sepoy Abdur Rasheed.

The military’s media wing also stated that contact is being established with the Iranian side for “effective action against terrorists” to prevent such incidents in the future.

In another attack on Friday, a Pakistan Army Sepoy, identified as Sepoy Irshad Ullah, was martyred during an exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan’s Mir Ali area.

The ISPR stated that the Sepoy fought bravely and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, but eventually embraced Shahadat.