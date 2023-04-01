Govt files petition to withdraw reference against Justice Isa

The federal government on Saturday filed a petition to withdraw the Curative Review against Supreme Court of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faiz Isa.

In the petition that government said did not want to pursue the appeal filed against Justice Qazi Faiz Isa but wants to withdraw it.

The petition reads that taking into account the requirements of justice, the case should be allowed to withdraw.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday ordered to withdraw the curative review reference against Senior Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

The cabinet meeting, presided over by Shehbaz Sharif, decided not to pursue the reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

Taking to twitter, the premier wrote: “On my direction, the government has decided to withdraw the Curative Review Petition against senior most Judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Qazi Faez Isa”.