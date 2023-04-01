Finance ministry links use of consolidated fund to approval of NA, PM

The finance ministry on Saturday issued a clarification regarding the use of the federal consolidated fund which had come under discussion during the hearing of polls delay the case in the Supreme Court.

This announcement comes after concerns were raised during a recent hearing regarding the political atmosphere and economic challenges facing Pakistan.

During the hearing of election delay case in the top court, Justice Munib Akhtar had questioned the amount of money the government had in the federal consolidated fund and how much the budget deficit would increase if Rs20 billion were spent.

The finance division linked the usage of the fund during a financial year with authorization from the competent authority.

It stated that expenses cannot be incurred without the approval of the National Assembly (NA) and the prime minister.

The officials said that the sum cannot be transferred to any other account without approval.

Further, the division instructed the public departments and all related institutions to strictly implement the rules while adding that complete details of a project were required for expenditure from the allocated budget.