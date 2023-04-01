Navjot Singh Sidhu to get out of jail today amid beats of drum

Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu is all set to walk out of Punjab’s Patiala jail shortly after nearly completing the Supreme Court imposed one-year rigorous imprisonment in a 1988 road rage case.

Ahead of his release, a tweet from his official Twitter handle said that he would address media outside the Patiala jail after his release.

Earlier in the day, several Congress leaders and supporters assembled outside the prison to accord the 59-year-old former cricketer a grand welcome upon his release and chanted ‘Navjot Sidhu zindabad’.

‘Dhol’ players have also been arranged by his supporters standing outside the jail to welcome the cricketer-turned-politician.

Speaking to reporters at his residence on Saturday, Sidhu’s son Karan Sidhu said the family has been eagerly waiting for his release from the jail. He said it had been a tough time for the family, but now they were happy to see him coming out of the jail.

Several posters and hoardings of Navjot Sidhu were put up at many places in Patiala city by Sidhu’s supporters to welcome him.

Sidhu was sentenced by the Supreme Court in May 2022. A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and SK Kaul allowed the review plea filed by the victim’s family on the issue of the sentence awarded to 58-year-old Sidhu. Soon after the apex court’s order, the former Punjab Congress chief surrendered.

The top court had imposed a rigorous year-long sentence, which would end in May this year. He spent about 10 months in jail.

The case hearing continued for over 33 years, from the sessions court in Patiala to the Supreme Court.

In 1988, Sidhu was accused in a road rage case in which Gurnam Singh from Patiala had died.