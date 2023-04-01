This is what plants sound like in different feelings!

A recent study challenges the belief that the plant kingdom is silent, as it turns out, plants make a lot of noise when they’re under stress.

The study, published in the journal Cell, suggests that other plants and animals could potentially interpret these sounds, leading to insights on how to grow crops more efficiently, especially in a world where climate change is causing more stress.

The senior author of the paper and evolutionary biologist, Lilach Hadany, explains that there are actually sounds in a quiet field that humans cannot hear, and these sounds carry information.

The researchers at Tel Aviv University listened to healthy plants, dehydrated plants, and plants after their stems were cut. They discovered that tomato and tobacco plants, in particular, make clicking sounds when they’re dehydrated or being cut.

These sounds are at a frequency too high for humans to detect, but the researchers set up microphones to listen to the plants in a greenhouse and in a soundproofed acoustic chamber. They found that distressed plants make increasingly more noise in the first few days without water, reaching a crescendo before quieting as they dried out. Researchers were even able to train a machine learning algorithm to differentiate between dry, cut, and healthy plants.

The sounds that the plants make are a mystery, but one hypothesis is that they come from air bubbles that form and burst within the vascular system of a plant, a phenomenon called cavitation that’s known to take place in plants experiencing drought.

The study focused on tomato and tobacco plants because they’re easy to grow and control in a lab, but the team also recorded sounds from other plants like corn, wheat, cactus, and even Cabernet Sauvignon grapes.

Since scientists don’t know how or why the plants make these noises, they can’t say whether they’re intentionally trying to communicate. Nevertheless, animals and other plants might be able to glean helpful information from the sounds.

For instance, mice and moths are able to hear the high pitch of the tomato sound, and since some moths lay larvae on tomato plants, they might be able to listen in to decipher which particular plant could give their young the best odds of survival.

The potential applications of this study are significant. Farmers could set up listening sensors to gauge whether their crops need extra attention, allowing them to water crops more efficiently.

Climate change is intensifying droughts in many places around the world, and crop yields are expected to suffer as a result. Precision irrigation could conserve up to 50 percent of the water farms use, while still producing more bountiful harvests. However, there is still a lot of research to be done in the fields instead of in the lab before these applications can be accomplished through sound.

The study has opened up many more questions, and the researchers are keen to explore their ability to identify and interpret the sounds in completely natural environments.

The team is also curious about how other creatures might respond to the sounds. As Hadany says, “now that we know that plants do emit sounds, the next question is–‘who might be listening?’”