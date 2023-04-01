Manoj Bajpayye confesses to having ‘short fuse’

One of the finest talents in the Hindi film industry and award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee admitted that he used to have a short temper.

In an interview with Indian media outlet News18, Manoj Bajpayee while talking about his teen life revealed that he has short temper as being the eldest son among 5-6 siblings and took care of his siblings like father. So, anger used to be my very strong emotion added Manoj.

He went on to say that in the past few years, my strong emotion of anger has decreased significantly.

“I have attained the maturity to understand and acknowledge the responsibilities that I must bear, regardless of whether I am made aware of them or not,” he said Manoj.

Bajpayee was recently seen in the film Gulmohar alongside Sharmila Tagore. He is currently working on the third season of the popular show The Family Man.